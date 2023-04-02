UrduPoint.com

Minister For End Of Across The Border Firing Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has expressed grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army soldiers in the terrorist attack from across the border in Kech and said that the attack on Pakistan Army from across the border is alarming.

He in a message issued on Sunday called for raising the issue with Iran at the diplomatic level.

Expressing his condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, he said that the attack on the soldiers of the Pakistan Army from across the border is condemnable.

"The Federal government must take up the incident at the diplomatic level with the Iranian authorities.

He said that the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain; the perpetrators of the cowardly attacks have not succeeded in their nefarious design.

"The entire nation is standing by the side of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism," he said adding that a handful of terrorists will not succeed in their evil intentions.

