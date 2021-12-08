Minister for expediting development work at BMC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the pace of development work of Bahawalnagar Medical College (BMC) in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, here on Tuesday.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Development Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Officers of C&W were present, whereas DC Bahawalnagar joined through video link.

During the meeting, the DC Bahawalnagar gave briefing to the minister about the progress of development work at BMC. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the health department was endeavouring to provide best quality facilities to people of Punjab as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that the government was setting up 11 hospitals in Punjab.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to complete the BMC academic block soon, adding that the state-of-the-art lecture theatres, class rooms and auditorium would be set up in the academic block.

Dr Yasmin mentioned that District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Bahawalnagar was also being revamped.

She said the situation of Lahore hospitals were being improved by ensuring availability of medicine and other healthcare facilities.

The minister directed the DC Bahawalnagar to personally visit the development site and submit a report in this regard.