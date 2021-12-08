UrduPoint.com

Minister For Expediting Development Work At BMC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

Minister for expediting development work at BMC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the pace of development work of Bahawalnagar Medical College (BMC) in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, here on Tuesday.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Development Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Officers of C&W were present, whereas DC Bahawalnagar joined through video link.

During the meeting, the DC Bahawalnagar gave briefing to the minister about the progress of development work at BMC. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the health department was endeavouring to provide best quality facilities to people of Punjab as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that the government was setting up 11 hospitals in Punjab.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to complete the BMC academic block soon, adding that the state-of-the-art lecture theatres, class rooms and auditorium would be set up in the academic block.

Dr Yasmin mentioned that District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Bahawalnagar was also being revamped.

She said the situation of Lahore hospitals were being improved by ensuring availability of medicine and other healthcare facilities.

The minister directed the DC Bahawalnagar to personally visit the development site and submit a report in this regard.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Punjab Visit Progress Bahawalnagar SITE Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Yasmin Rashid Javed Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

56 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

56 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

56 minutes ago
 TDCP's glamping pods, new attraction for tourists ..

TDCP's glamping pods, new attraction for tourists in new Murree, Patriata

4 minutes ago
 All possible steps to be taken to fight against ex ..

All possible steps to be taken to fight against extremist mindset: Farrukh Habib ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.