UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For National Food Security And Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Reiterates Resolve To Combat Locust Attack

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:42 PM

Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar reiterates resolve to combat locust attack

Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Wednesday expressed the firm resolve of government to combat the menace of desert locust attack in Sindh and other parts of the country by using all possible resources and latest technology to protect the agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Wednesday expressed the firm resolve of government to combat the menace of desert locust attack in Sindh and other parts of the country by using all possible resources and latest technology to protect the agriculture sector.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the minister was closely monitoring the efforts initiated by the Ministry of National Food Security and Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to combat the menace of desert locust.

In order to formulate a comprehensive strategy, the minister had also contacted the Chief Minister Sindh and asked him for setting up a joint task force for the effective implementation of combat plan.

The minister was also briefed that DPP had utilized all its available resources, both at ground level and aerial, to combat the desert locust.

He directed the department concerned to rigorously track the movement of locust swarms to contain and prevent it from entering agricultural land.

The minister reaffirmed his resolve that no efforts would be spared to beat the looming perilous situation and had directed that all available planes at the disposal of Department of Plant Protection (DPP) be utilized as early as possible for aerial spray in focused areas where locust population could not be contained through ground operation.

The total of 664,320 hectare area had been surveyed across the country of which 164,505 hectare area was treated so far.

In Sindh province total 2,75,620 hectares have been surveyed and 98,970 hectares have been treated.

The Ministry of Food Security, in collaboration with Punjab and Sindh agriculture departments, had successfully contained the locust in Punjab Province through rigorous surveillance and treatment.

The resources for the locust control operation would jointly be shared by the Federal and the provincial government.

The minister advised the authorities concerned to make their best efforts in locust affected areas to meet the imminent challenge and it was informed that camps had been established at various sites in Sindh by DPP for immediate operations.

It has also provided 17 Ultra-low Volume (ULV) sprayers to the Department of Agriculture (Extension) and 8 to Punjab Agriculture Department for effectivelytreating the locust infested area with minimum of pesticides.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Chief Minister Technology Punjab Agriculture All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Alamgir Wazir booked under sedition-charges seeks ..

19 minutes ago

UAE occupies distinguished position in humanitaria ..

28 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders publishes Children’s Bo ..

28 minutes ago

US diplomat welcomes improvement in credit outlook ..

2 minutes ago

Vucic Hopes to Discuss Kosovo, Trade With Putin, T ..

2 minutes ago

'Kamyab Jawan Programme' to be launched on Dec 5

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.