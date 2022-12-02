UrduPoint.com

Minister For Reviewing Mandate Of NA Special Committee On Affected Employees

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Minister for reviewing mandate of NA Special Committee on Affected Employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday emphasized the need to review the mandate of National Assembly (NA) Special Committee on Affected Employees.

Responding to a point of order on the floor of the lower house, he said we should evolve a combined mechanism for the regularization of daily wages and contractual employees working in various departments in the government sector.

The minister was of the view that our committee could only give recommendations on the issue of appointments of daily wages and contractual employees because many ministries had given their observations on it.

He urged the deputy speaker to review the discretionary powers of this committee adding that if an employee was appointed on daily wages or contract and later on, he would be regularized on the NA body's direction without following the service rules of the particular organization, it would cause a serious issue.

He said the contractual employees should be regularized but after following the due process mandatory for a regular appointment.

"If we regularize the employees bypassing the set criteria, it will not be accepted anyway," he maintained.

Raising the contractual employees' issue of regularization, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Syed Javed Hasnain urged the deputy speaker to devise a concrete policy and its mandate should also be given to the existing special committee for the redressal of daily wages employees issues.

