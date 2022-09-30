Minister holds open court in Lahore Development Authority, listens to public problems

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday held an open court in one window facility at Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office here and listened to the complaints of people regarding LDA.

The senior minister gave on-the-spot relief to some citizens during the open court.

Talking to complainants, he said that upgradation work of one window facilitation center would be completed in a month and this would speed up the grievance redressal process. He added that the legitimate problems of the people would be resolved on priority.

Aslam Iqbal said action would be taken against the officer who was negligent in redressal of the grievances, adding," Officers who serve the people are respectable for us but the officers paying no heed to their duties have no place in the institution."The minister said that bonafide commission was being formed on a permanent basis and this would improve the affairs of LDA. He said that people's trust in LDA would be restored and the institution would be made a public service institution in the real sense.