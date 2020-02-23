Minister holds open katchehry at DC office

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, local govt and Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Banda Ali Leghari held an open katchehry in the premises of office of Deputy Commissioner and listened to the problems of general public and issued orders on the spot to relevant department for settlement of the issues.

Addressing the occasion, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that according to the vision of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, provincial ministers and special assistants were visiting different districts and holding open katchehries, this was second of the series at Nawabshah to hear and resolve the grievances of common man.

Minister also sought reports from the Deputy Commissioner and other related officials of different departments regarding settlement of issues presented during previous open katchehry. He said that the complaints pertaining to provincial departments were forwarded to concerned provincial departments while a letter about complaints received about the Federal departments was sent to Chief Minister.

He said that the objective of holding open courts was to resolve the issues of common man at their door step and for that purpose provincial ministers and advisors would continue to hold such open courts to provide relief to general public.

He said that public submitted complaints and applications regarding activating closed schools in their areas, meeting the shortage of staff and other facilities at hospital and health units, disposal of sewerage water, provision of clean drinking water, sanitation, construction and repairs of roads, apart from complaints about development schemes, over reading of gas and electricity bills, revenue, police, local government, irrigation and other departments.

Minister said that the complaints would soon be redressed and once again directed the officials of concerned departments to resolve the issues immediately or they would face legal action. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that the Sindh Cabinet has devised a new method for recruitment of vacant posts in the provincial departments under which the vacant post from grade one to grade four would be filled through District Recruitment Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner.

Minister said that vacant post from grade 5 to grade 15 would be filled on merit through test taken by IBA for which advertisement would soon appear in different newspapers. He said that in case recruiting people from grade one to grade four from other districts or terminating from jobs, action would be taken against the recruiting officers.

On the occasion, briefing the minister on the public issues presented in the previous open katchehry, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar said that 55 applications were received in the district for government jobs. He said that the recruitment process has been started for grade one through 4 while six applications for recruitment on disability quota would be included in recruitment process on disability quota vacancies.

Regarding development schemes, Deputy Commissioner said that 96 applications received about Roads, Buildings, education Works, Town and Municipal Committees were wrote to concerned departments for settlement. He further said that instructions have been issued for the solution of issues regarding Sui Gas and Hesco, change of deceased Account, Police, Forest and other departments.

On the occasion. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Secretary Municipalities Zahid Hussain Khemtiu, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio, PPP District President Ali Akbar Jamali, Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon , Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Abro, Chairman Municipal Committee Mohammad Azim Mughal, District and Tehsil officials, Town and Union Council Chairmen, local journalists, representatives of social organizations and citizens participated the open kachehry in a large number.

Earlier Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Special Advisor Banda Ali Laghari, Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman the Public Accounts Committee Ghulam Qadir Chandio and others planted a sapling in the premises of office of Deputy Commissioner and also inaugurated the tree plantation campaign on behalf of Forest Department. On the occasion Director Information Shafiq Hussain Memon presented gift of Sindh's traditional Ajrak to Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.