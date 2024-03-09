Open Menu

Minister, IGP Visit Police Khidmat Centres

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Minister, IGP visit Police Khidmat Centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir, along with IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Saturday visited the Police khidmat Centers and Special Initiative Police Stations in provincial capital.

He arrived at Abshar Police Service Centre Shadman and Special Initiative Police Station Gulberg.

The IGP Punjab briefed the minister about the facilities being provided at the service centre, police station and Saiban Centre to the public. He informed the minister about traffic licensing, training, modern facilities being provided to citizens including automated system in police stations.

He said all service centres, police stations and offices of the Punjab Police had been equipped with modern infrastructure, technology and IT facilities and the best policing facilities were being provided to citizens in all offices including Police Service Centres, Police Stations, Traffic Licensing Centres of Punjab.

The provincial minister appreciated efforts of IGP Dr. Usman Anwar for modernising infrastructure development of public service delivery police offices.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Police Station Traffic Gulberg Imran Nazir All Best

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

3 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

3 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

3 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

3 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

4 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

4 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

4 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan