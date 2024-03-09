Minister, IGP Visit Police Khidmat Centres
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir, along with IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Saturday visited the Police khidmat Centers and Special Initiative Police Stations in provincial capital.
He arrived at Abshar Police Service Centre Shadman and Special Initiative Police Station Gulberg.
The IGP Punjab briefed the minister about the facilities being provided at the service centre, police station and Saiban Centre to the public. He informed the minister about traffic licensing, training, modern facilities being provided to citizens including automated system in police stations.
He said all service centres, police stations and offices of the Punjab Police had been equipped with modern infrastructure, technology and IT facilities and the best policing facilities were being provided to citizens in all offices including Police Service Centres, Police Stations, Traffic Licensing Centres of Punjab.
The provincial minister appreciated efforts of IGP Dr. Usman Anwar for modernising infrastructure development of public service delivery police offices.
