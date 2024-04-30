21 Shops Sealed For Littering, Damaging Beauty Of 'Ghanta Ghar'
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Peshawar District Administration had sealed twenty one shops of "fishmongers" for littering and damaging the beauty of Ghanta Ghar Peshawar heritage trail.
The raid was conducted by teams of Capital Metropolitan and District Administration following the directives of Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud.
The action was taken and shops were sealed after receiving complaints of city dwellers about bad sanitation conditions and permanent stench due to selling of fish on the heritage trail.
The owners of shops have been directed to shift their business to Chughalpura on G.T Road.
It is worth mentioning here that notices were served in the past to these shopkeepers to shift their shops but they made delaying tactics and refused to comply the orders.
Metropolitan and district administration had also warned strict action against the shopkeepers who tried to open shops at prohibited places.
APP/mds/
