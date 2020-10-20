UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates 'Clean Karachi' Awareness Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 10:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Literacy Saeed Ghani inaugurated Front and Collection Operation and Clean Karachi and Awareness Campaign in district West.

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani said that the cleaning campaign is an ongoing task and it will continue. Sindh Solid Waste Management board will also work in districts Central and Korangi, he said.

Besides the landfill sites at Jam Chakro and Gond Pass, there is also a third landfill site, he added.

He said that after introduction of the online computerized system in district Malir, an application has also been introduced in districts East and South.

