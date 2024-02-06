Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates Country's First E-Rozgar Center

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Minister inaugurates country's first e-Rozgar Center

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday inaugurated the country's first e-Rozgar Center in collaboration of Excel Consulting Services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday inaugurated the country's first e-Rozgar Center in collaboration of Excel Consulting Services.

The center boasts around 100 workstations fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities tailored for freelancers, with plans to expand to 300 workstations in the future.

Additional Secretary MoITT Ayesha Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Project Director Amir Ahmed, Chairman EC Services, Nazir Qureshi, officials from MoITT, NTS, PSEB and a large number of freelancers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Umar Saif said that with the establishment of the center, the project of setting up 10,000 e-rozgar centers across the country now begun officially.

“We have also fulfilled another promise made to the people, where a significant number from the existing 1.5 million and upcoming new freelancers can work independently at very low rates” the minister said.

He said, the best facilities including high-speed internet, UPS, training centers, individual cabins, meeting rooms and separate office rooms for start-ups had been provided to freelancers.

The minister said that with the completion of the great project, IT exports would be increased soon by $ 10 billion annually and under public-private partnership, these centers would also be able to significantly increase the capacity and income of freelancers.

He said, the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) would be responsible for providing freelancers and required technical support for these centers.

Dr. Umar Saif said that as promised, e-rozgar centers in other cities were also nearing completion.

“We have taken all the required steps for the digital ecosystem in Pakistan, and we have also used all available forums to declare Pakistan as a "Technology Destination" internationally” he added.

He said that the toughest decisions related to the IT and Telecom sector had been taken in the short period of the caretaker tenure.

The minister said that timely decisions had been made due to Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Dr. Umar said, “A conducive environment for the upcoming government and a complete roadmap of Digital Pakistan has been made, hopefully the newly elected government will continue to play its full role in promoting Pakistan's digital economy.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Exports All From Government Best Billion Million NTS Jobs Umar Saif

Recent Stories

Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer bas ..

Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman

58 seconds ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

1 minute ago
 CM inaugurates newly built police apartments

CM inaugurates newly built police apartments

5 minutes ago
 DC establishes district control room to monitor El ..

DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 2024

6 minutes ago
 High-level meeting held for election security

High-level meeting held for election security

6 minutes ago
 Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD

Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD

6 minutes ago
Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searc ..

Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing

2 minutes ago
 PPP would not be part of conspiracies

PPP would not be part of conspiracies

2 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi inspects under-construction building ..

Mayor Karachi inspects under-construction building of KIHD's nursing school

2 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting on election preparations, emphas ..

CM chairs meeting on election preparations, emphasises transparency, security me ..

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks surge after Chinese ple ..

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks surge after Chinese pledge to help reverse long runni ..

4 minutes ago
 38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patr ..

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patrolling fleet

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan