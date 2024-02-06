Minister Inaugurates Country's First E-Rozgar Center
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday inaugurated the country's first e-Rozgar Center in collaboration of Excel Consulting Services
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday inaugurated the country's first e-Rozgar Center in collaboration of Excel Consulting Services.
The center boasts around 100 workstations fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities tailored for freelancers, with plans to expand to 300 workstations in the future.
Additional Secretary MoITT Ayesha Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Project Director Amir Ahmed, Chairman EC Services, Nazir Qureshi, officials from MoITT, NTS, PSEB and a large number of freelancers were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Umar Saif said that with the establishment of the center, the project of setting up 10,000 e-rozgar centers across the country now begun officially.
“We have also fulfilled another promise made to the people, where a significant number from the existing 1.5 million and upcoming new freelancers can work independently at very low rates” the minister said.
He said, the best facilities including high-speed internet, UPS, training centers, individual cabins, meeting rooms and separate office rooms for start-ups had been provided to freelancers.
The minister said that with the completion of the great project, IT exports would be increased soon by $ 10 billion annually and under public-private partnership, these centers would also be able to significantly increase the capacity and income of freelancers.
He said, the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) would be responsible for providing freelancers and required technical support for these centers.
Dr. Umar Saif said that as promised, e-rozgar centers in other cities were also nearing completion.
“We have taken all the required steps for the digital ecosystem in Pakistan, and we have also used all available forums to declare Pakistan as a "Technology Destination" internationally” he added.
He said that the toughest decisions related to the IT and Telecom sector had been taken in the short period of the caretaker tenure.
The minister said that timely decisions had been made due to Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
Dr. Umar said, “A conducive environment for the upcoming government and a complete roadmap of Digital Pakistan has been made, hopefully the newly elected government will continue to play its full role in promoting Pakistan's digital economy.”
Recent Stories
Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman
PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points
CM inaugurates newly built police apartments
DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 2024
High-level meeting held for election security
Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD
Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing
PPP would not be part of conspiracies
Mayor Karachi inspects under-construction building of KIHD's nursing school
CM chairs meeting on election preparations, emphasises transparency, security me ..
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks surge after Chinese pledge to help reverse long runni ..
38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patrolling fleet
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman58 seconds ago
-
CM inaugurates newly built police apartments5 minutes ago
-
DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 20246 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting held for election security6 minutes ago
-
PPP would not be part of conspiracies2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi inspects under-construction building of KIHD's nursing school2 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on election preparations, emphasises transparency, security measures2 minutes ago
-
38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patrolling fleet59 minutes ago
-
UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul54 minutes ago
-
Three siblings die in roof collapse incident53 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finalize for 19,008 polling stations, 14,052 buildings53 minutes ago