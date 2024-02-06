Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday inaugurated the country's first e-Rozgar Center in collaboration of Excel Consulting Services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday inaugurated the country's first e-Rozgar Center in collaboration of Excel Consulting Services.

The center boasts around 100 workstations fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities tailored for freelancers, with plans to expand to 300 workstations in the future.

Additional Secretary MoITT Ayesha Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Project Director Amir Ahmed, Chairman EC Services, Nazir Qureshi, officials from MoITT, NTS, PSEB and a large number of freelancers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Umar Saif said that with the establishment of the center, the project of setting up 10,000 e-rozgar centers across the country now begun officially.

“We have also fulfilled another promise made to the people, where a significant number from the existing 1.5 million and upcoming new freelancers can work independently at very low rates” the minister said.

He said, the best facilities including high-speed internet, UPS, training centers, individual cabins, meeting rooms and separate office rooms for start-ups had been provided to freelancers.

The minister said that with the completion of the great project, IT exports would be increased soon by $ 10 billion annually and under public-private partnership, these centers would also be able to significantly increase the capacity and income of freelancers.

He said, the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) would be responsible for providing freelancers and required technical support for these centers.

Dr. Umar Saif said that as promised, e-rozgar centers in other cities were also nearing completion.

“We have taken all the required steps for the digital ecosystem in Pakistan, and we have also used all available forums to declare Pakistan as a "Technology Destination" internationally” he added.

He said that the toughest decisions related to the IT and Telecom sector had been taken in the short period of the caretaker tenure.

The minister said that timely decisions had been made due to Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Dr. Umar said, “A conducive environment for the upcoming government and a complete roadmap of Digital Pakistan has been made, hopefully the newly elected government will continue to play its full role in promoting Pakistan's digital economy.”