Minister inaugurates link road in Ghaligae village council

Provincial Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Saturday inaugurated village council Ghaligae Road Link in Tehsil Barikot of Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Saturday inaugurated village council Ghaligae Road Link in Tehsil Barikot of Swat.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial minister said that record development work has been initiated by provincial government to uplift ignored areas of the province.

He told that work on 1.

5 kilometer road for Ghalige village has been completed with an estimated cost of Rs.18 million.

He said that the project was completed in a record time keeping in view expectations of people.

He, moreover, assured locals that more development projects would be launched in the area and added that it the responsibility of residents to inform government about progress and quality of work.