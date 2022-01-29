Minister inquires after health of actor Masood Akhtar

Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro Saturday visited a local hospital to inquired after the health of Pride of Performance award winning senior actor Masood Akhtar and announced a relief cheque of Rs 200,000 for him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro Saturday visited a local hospital to inquired after the health of Pride of Performance award winning senior actor Masood Akhtar and announced a relief cheque of Rs 200,000 for him.

The minister said that Masood Akhtar is our precious asset and the Punjab government will take full care of him. "Artists are ambassadors of peace, we are with them in difficult times." he added. It may be mentioned that he was shifted to hospital yesterday due to sudden illness.