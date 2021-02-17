UrduPoint.com
Minister Launches Literacy Project In Dijkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:35 PM

Minister launches literacy project in Dijkot

Provincial Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Wednesday launched a new project in Dijkot under the name of Literacy & Informal Basic Education and Skills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Wednesday launched a new project in Dijkot under the name of Literacy & Informal Basic Education and Skills.

He visited both the centers and met the illiterate adults and encouraged them to work hard and diligently to learn basic education as well as skills.

Addressing the officials, he said the department set up centers to educate illiterate adults. He added that the present government came up with more innovations under this project in which illiterate adults would be given literacy as well as motor mechanic and beautician courses for women. At the same time, they could learn skills and play their role in the development of the society, he observed.

Additional Secretary Literacy Bashir Ahmad Zahid Goraya while mentioning the departmental initiatives said, "We have brought basic education to bring the young generation into the national mainstream and vocational training to become useful citizens of the society.

It is the responsibility of all of us to make it a success." Project Director Syed Tanveer Haider gave a detailed briefing about the Knowledge and Skills Program and directed the concerned staff to keep in touch with knowledge and skills teachers and learners. Keep and take all possible steps to make these centers a success so that their scope could be further expanded.

Chairman Market Committee Faisalabad Malik Mubashir thanked the Provincial Minister for giving this wonderful project for Djikot.

CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sian gave suggestions to all the learners and organizers for the success of the project. Regarding the usefulness of the program, District Education Officer Literacy Naveed-ul-Haq said that the courses of Motor Mechanic and Beautician had been selected as per the requirement of illiterate adults of Dijkot.

