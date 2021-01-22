Minister lays foundation stone of 2.5MW solar energy project at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Friday laid the foundation stone of a 2.5 MW solar energy project at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) here.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the present government was working rapidly to increase efficiency and productivity of the power sector. Currently, power supply projects were underway in 43 universities in Punjab.

The solar energy project to be set up at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will generate 3.906 million units of electricity annually which will save Rs 70 million. The project will be completed by the end of March this year.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Secretary Energy Department Muhammad Aamir Jan, Member National Assembly Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Members Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Afzal and Chaudhry Ehsaan-ul-Haq, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Chaudhry Tanveer Mahmood, Deans, citizens, media representatives, teachers and students were present in large number.

The minister said that the present government had redefined its priorities and formulated policies in line with national interests and aspirations. The Energy Department was activated and steps were taken to provide affordable electricity through alternative renewable energy sources.

He said that the energy project of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was a gift from the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the people of Bahawalpur. Punjab has been declared a solar province. The Punjab government has 95,000 public connections for which the government pays Rs. 37 billion annually. These public connections are being shifted to solar connections in phases.

On this occasion, he announced the establishment of Center of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Training at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on the request of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob. He said that the teaching and research achievements of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur were commendable and the establishment of this centre would boost research in the field of energy.

Secretary Energy Muhammad Aamir Jan said that the Punjab government is paying full attention to energy management and the 2.5 MW solar power project at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is an international level project.

He said that in the next few years, all educational institutions and health centres in the province would be shifted to solar energy. Punjab will become a big province with a brilliant initiative in the government's energy plan.

Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mehboob Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur said that today is a historic occasion for the faculty and students of the university to witness this renewable energy initiative by the Punjab Government and especially the Department of Energy. The project will provide an opportunity for students to learn their research aspects and alternative energy sources.

He was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Secretary Department Energy Muhammad Aamir Jan, Member National Assembly, Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Members of Provincial Assembly and Member Syndicate Dr Muhammad Afzal and Chaudhry Ahsan-ul-Haq, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Chaudhry Tanveer Mahmood thanked. Earlier, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Secretary Energy Department Muhammad Amir Jan, Member National Assembly, Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Members of Provincial Assembly and Dr Muhammad Afzal and Chaudhry Ehsaan-ul-Haq visited Islamia University Bahawalpur Solar Park.

A detailed briefing was given on the project and it was informed that the project is expected to generate 3.9 MW of electricity and the project will be completed by March 31. On this occasion, the Provincial Minister also planted trees in the Solar Park under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Campaign.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik called on Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob at his office. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor briefed him about the ongoing teaching, development and co-curricular activities of the University, especially in the context of COVID-19, online classes and examinations.