Minister LG grieves over traffic accident in Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic accident wherein a loaded truck rammed into a tractor trolley carrying people in a remote area of Shamey Zonda police station Mughalkot in Dera Ismail Khan's sub-division Darazanda.

The horrible traffic accident claimed ten precious lives including six women and 20 others sustained serious injuries.

The provincial minister on receiving the information of this tragedy, contacted the district administration, rescue authorities and directed for immediate rescue operation.

He directed the local administration to provide best treatment to the injured and also extend full cooperation to the attendants of the victims.

Meanwhile, Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the grieved families. In a condolence message he prayed for the eternal peace of the dead and the speedy recovery of the injured.