Minister Links Progress To Education
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Sunday that islam underlines the importance of education and cleanliness and no nation could excel without acquiring education.
Addressing a convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University held at Idara-i-Nazaria-i-Pakistan here,
he said he was honoured to attend the ceremony and congratulated the students for completing their degrees. He said, "The credit goes to teachers, parents and Allama Iqbal Open University for producing such talented students."
Azam Nazeer Tarar said being Pakistani it was a matter of pride for all of us that Allama Iqbal Open University had been established in 1974 as a first distance learning university in the region.
"Education is a personality building instrument and it also refines a person. An educated person or an educated mother contributes a lot to society besides helping rise standards," he added.
Azam said that country was full of potential and Pakistanis were proving their mettle in various fields all over the world. "It is a high time to make collective efforts to steer the country out of existing challenges," he maintained.
The federal minister said that good teachers, skillful staff and best policies were required for making a prestigious university. "Education and health are among top priorities of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. When he served as Punjab Chief Minister in past, he had focused on school education, restructuring of universities and improvement of examination centres. It is the responsibility of the state to provide inexpensive education to children. It is a government responsibility to ensure a uniform system of education in the country so that the sense of disparity could be eliminated," he added.
Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Dr Nasir Mahmood and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop gunned down5 minutes ago
-
DIG visits jails15 minutes ago
-
Climate change challenges Potohar farmers’ livelihood24 minutes ago
-
'Steps underway to control inflation'25 minutes ago
-
Unknown outlaws allegedly abducted woman44 minutes ago
-
First Margalla Hills Half marathon best effort to champion climate awareness: Romina44 minutes ago
-
40 held for power theft45 minutes ago
-
Wave of inflation continues in Peshawar54 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed after firing of his own accomplices54 minutes ago
-
Man dies after fallen down from trolley55 minutes ago
-
RPO for improvement of security at inter-province check posts1 hour ago
-
Armed men looted patients, staff at Lahore’s private hospital1 hour ago