- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad ..
Minister Of State For National Health Services, Regulations And Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath Inaugurates Nursing College At University Of Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath inaugurated the Nursing College at the University of Sargodha on Monday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath inaugurated the Nursing College at the University of Sargodha on Monday. He attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, marking a significant step forward in the region’s medical education landscape.
The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Member of the Punjab Assembly Mansoor Azam Sindhu, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, along with university deans, directors, and heads of teaching and administrative departments.
Following the inauguration, Dr. Bharath toured the college's classrooms, laboratories, and other key facilities. In his address, he noted that Pakistan continues to face a critical shortage of trained nursing staff, despite the fact that nursing plays a backbone role in the healthcare system. He expressed confidence that the University of Sargodha would help meet this national challenge through quality education and training.
Dr. Bharath congratulated the Vice Chancellor and university administration on the establishment of the college, praising the institution’s expanding academic and research contributions.
He emphasized that universities like Sargodha can play a transformative role in advancing education and healthcare across the country.
In his remarks, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas stated that the Nursing College is being equipped with state-of-the-art medical and academic facilities, aimed at producing graduates who can make meaningful contributions both nationally and internationally. He emphasized that the college’s launch would directly support efforts to bridge the national gap in trained nursing professionals.
Dr. Qaisar Abbas also announced plans to establish a modern hospital at the University of Sargodha in collaboration with China, further strengthening the university’s healthcare education and service capabilities.
During his visit, the Minister also toured several key university facilities including the multipurpose hall, Waheed Wain Incubation Center, UOS tv studio, Wazir Agha library, gymnasium, and student cafeterias. He praised the university’s infrastructure, vibrant academic environment, and modern amenities, calling the institution a rapidly emerging hub of higher education and a source of pride for the region.
Recent Stories
Senate session commences
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, U ..
LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord
PRA collects Rs 20.073b in July
Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims
Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says Hanif Abbasi
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issues flood, landslide alert
SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners
Major terrorist plot on Independence Day celebrations foils; university professo ..
Gilani calls for collective action against climate change threats
Mianwali's Namal Lake in danger of depletion due to ecological degradation, ille ..
Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue held at COMSTECH secretariat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate session commences16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK Under-Sec review P ..19 minutes ago
-
LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord19 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims19 minutes ago
-
Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says Hanif Abbasi19 minutes ago
-
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issues flood, landslide alert16 minutes ago
-
Major terrorist plot on Independence Day celebrations foils; university professor arrested as key fa ..16 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for collective action against climate change threats16 minutes ago
-
Mianwali's Namal Lake in danger of depletion due to ecological degradation, illegal private mini dam ..16 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue held at COMSTECH secretariat16 minutes ago
-
HMC dispatches emergency relief team to flood-hit areas of Buner16 minutes ago
-
Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration25 minutes ago