Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath inaugurates Nursing College at University of Sargodha

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath inaugurated the Nursing College at the University of Sargodha on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath inaugurated the Nursing College at the University of Sargodha on Monday. He attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, marking a significant step forward in the region’s medical education landscape.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Member of the Punjab Assembly Mansoor Azam Sindhu, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, along with university deans, directors, and heads of teaching and administrative departments.

Following the inauguration, Dr. Bharath toured the college's classrooms, laboratories, and other key facilities. In his address, he noted that Pakistan continues to face a critical shortage of trained nursing staff, despite the fact that nursing plays a backbone role in the healthcare system. He expressed confidence that the University of Sargodha would help meet this national challenge through quality education and training.

Dr. Bharath congratulated the Vice Chancellor and university administration on the establishment of the college, praising the institution’s expanding academic and research contributions.

He emphasized that universities like Sargodha can play a transformative role in advancing education and healthcare across the country.

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas stated that the Nursing College is being equipped with state-of-the-art medical and academic facilities, aimed at producing graduates who can make meaningful contributions both nationally and internationally. He emphasized that the college’s launch would directly support efforts to bridge the national gap in trained nursing professionals.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas also announced plans to establish a modern hospital at the University of Sargodha in collaboration with China, further strengthening the university’s healthcare education and service capabilities.

During his visit, the Minister also toured several key university facilities including the multipurpose hall, Waheed Wain Incubation Center, UOS tv studio, Wazir Agha library, gymnasium, and student cafeterias. He praised the university’s infrastructure, vibrant academic environment, and modern amenities, calling the institution a rapidly emerging hub of higher education and a source of pride for the region.