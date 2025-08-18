APHC Leader Grieved Over Flood-hit Regions Losses
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, former Convener of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (AJ&K) has expressed deep sorrow over the widespread devastation caused by recent monsoon spells across Pakistan.
In a statement, Rehmani, also Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir People’s Freedom League conveyed his profound grief over the deaths of hundreds of citizens and the extensive damage to homes, orchards, and agricultural fields in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other affected areas.
He described the cloudbursts, flash floods, and torrential rains as “dreadful,” and called for urgent relief and rehabilitation measures to support the victims.
He said Pakistan was facing trials and tribulations due to global warming and glaciers melting. Besides, millions of homeless and landless people were forced to occupy banks of water lanes, rivers and streams and flood areas or mountain ridges during the last hundred years to construct houses risking life against such natural calamities.
He appealed to the government and relief organizations to implement a robust plan of lending complete help to the sufferers of the latest flash floods. He hoped that the government and the UN agencies would join hands to work out the United Nations global warming plan in the country .
