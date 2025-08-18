Swimming, boating banned in DI Khan under Section-144 amid monsoon flood risk

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan has imposed a complete ban on swimming, boating, and picnicking at rivers, canals, streams, and other natural water bodies within the district under Section 144.

According to a notification issued here, the order would remain in force till September 5, 2025.

According to details, the directive was issued in light of a weather advisory from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning of rising water levels and fast currents in rivers and other water reservoirs due to monsoon rains.

The restrictions include a complete prohibition on swimming in all natural water sources, boating in the River Indus, and recreational visits to its banks.

The strict legal action would be taken against any individual or group found violating the order.

The district administration has urged upon the citizens to prioritize safety, avoid swimming in rivers and canals, and cooperate with authorities to prevent any untoward incidents.