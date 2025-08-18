CDNS Achieves Rs 140billion Savings Inflows By July 31, FY 25-26
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has attained a target of Rs 140 billion in savings inflows of the annual target for the first month of the current fiscal year, from July 1 to 31st, 2025.
The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), has set a savings inflows target of Rs 1.3 trillion for the current Fiscal Year, 2025-26.
Similarly, the CDNS has set a target of Rs 50 billion in investments in Islamic Investment for the Current Fiscal Year 2025-26, which will lead to the growth of the Islamic economy in the country, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Monday.
The senior official of CDNS said that the National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1650 billion for the current Fiscal Year, 2024-25, which will promote the country's saving culture.
Similarly, the CDNS has set a target of Rs170 billion in investments in Islamic finance for the Current Fiscal Year, which will lead to the growth of the Islamic economy in the country.
Replying to a question, he said that the CDNS has realized a target of Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds and exceeded 100 per cent of the annual target in the last fiscal year 2023-24, from July 1 to June 30.
National Savings has set an annual target of Rs1.7 trillion for the year 2023-24; it is encouraging that this year, “We surpassed 100 per cent of the annual target.”
The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the previous fiscal year 2022-23, he said.
He said it was Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.
The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the financial year (2021-22) which will promote a savings culture in the country, he said, adding that given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS, and new reforms and innovations were being introduced.
At this time, the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS, which will provide enough facilities to the users,” he added.
