CHCS team reaches Buner to provide relief goods to flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Customs Health Care Society (CHCS), a non-profit organization operating since 1998 under its mission of serving humanity in distress, has sent its team to Buner for the help and relief of calamity hit people.

The initiative was launched under the directives of Dr Asif Mehmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ombudsman Association (OICOA), in response to the widespread destruction caused by the floods.

The CHCS team is distributing essential ration supplies and organizing critical medical aid to support those in need during this challenging time.

The organization also plans to reconstruct fully damaged homes of the flood affectees by holding a survey of the area in near future.

A request is also made to philanthropists and well off people to extend help for support of affectees of Buner and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who are passing through a very difficult time of life.

A number of people have become homeless and are forced to live under open sun, so its our moral and national responsibility to do some work for the help and support of these calamity hit people, reads a message of the organization shared on social media.