CDC, PICG Launch Digital Portal To Educate Shareholders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM
The Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) and the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) have jointly launched Shareholder Agahi — a digital portal designed to educate shareholders and strengthen corporate governance
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) and the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) have jointly launched Shareholder Agahi — a digital portal designed to educate shareholders and strengthen corporate governance.
The initiative has been developed under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
The portal was unveiled on Monday, during SECP and PBA’s consultative workshop Unlocking Capital Market Potential for Banks. The launch video was presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and SECP Chairman Akif Saeed in the presence of CDC CEO Badiuddin Akber, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, and PICG President & CEO Shafaq Fauzil Azim.
Shareholder Agahi offers user-friendly features to keep investors informed and engaged. Its Shareholder Rights section explains key entitlements and responsibilities, supported by FAQs, video tutorials, and webinars. The education section provides online courses, modules, and training on governance and investing. A digital library compiles updates, guidelines, research, and news, while an Investor Information section enables shareholders to track company announcements, upcoming meetings, and participate in e-voting.
The initiative aims to improve investor education and promote transparency in capital markets. PICG has developed accessible resources on governance and shareholder rights, while CDC has built the technical infrastructure for disclosures, e-voting, and virtual meetings.
“CDC plays a key role in developing Pakistan’s capital market infrastructure,” said CDC CEO Badiuddin Akber. “With Shareholder Agahi, we are providing investors with seamless access to information and engagement tools to enhance transparency and participation.”
PICG President & CEO Shafaq Fauzil Azim said, “This SECP-guided initiative under the Capital Market Development Plan advances corporate governance in line with global best practices. We aim to build a strong platform for knowledge sharing and dialogue among shareholders, regulators, corporations, and other stakeholders.”
