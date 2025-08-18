Open Menu

CDC, PICG Launch Digital Portal To Educate Shareholders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM

CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareholders

The Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) and the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) have jointly launched Shareholder Agahi — a digital portal designed to educate shareholders and strengthen corporate governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) and the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) have jointly launched Shareholder Agahi — a digital portal designed to educate shareholders and strengthen corporate governance.

The initiative has been developed under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The portal was unveiled on Monday, during SECP and PBA’s consultative workshop Unlocking Capital Market Potential for Banks. The launch video was presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and SECP Chairman Akif Saeed in the presence of CDC CEO Badiuddin Akber, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, and PICG President & CEO Shafaq Fauzil Azim.

Shareholder Agahi offers user-friendly features to keep investors informed and engaged. Its Shareholder Rights section explains key entitlements and responsibilities, supported by FAQs, video tutorials, and webinars. The education section provides online courses, modules, and training on governance and investing. A digital library compiles updates, guidelines, research, and news, while an Investor Information section enables shareholders to track company announcements, upcoming meetings, and participate in e-voting.

The initiative aims to improve investor education and promote transparency in capital markets. PICG has developed accessible resources on governance and shareholder rights, while CDC has built the technical infrastructure for disclosures, e-voting, and virtual meetings.

“CDC plays a key role in developing Pakistan’s capital market infrastructure,” said CDC CEO Badiuddin Akber. “With Shareholder Agahi, we are providing investors with seamless access to information and engagement tools to enhance transparency and participation.”

PICG President & CEO Shafaq Fauzil Azim said, “This SECP-guided initiative under the Capital Market Development Plan advances corporate governance in line with global best practices. We aim to build a strong platform for knowledge sharing and dialogue among shareholders, regulators, corporations, and other stakeholders.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

7 minutes ago
 Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independ ..

Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration

1 minute ago
 CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareho ..

CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareholders

1 minute ago
 Minister of State for National Health Services, Re ..

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. ..

1 minute ago
 CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by Jul ..

CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by July 31, FY 25-26

1 minute ago
 Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across P ..

Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab

11 minutes ago
DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

11 minutes ago
 PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian C ..

PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian Channu

11 minutes ago
 PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines

PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines

11 minutes ago
 DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood ..

DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood risk

12 minutes ago
 From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the A ..

From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the AI-Powered Reno14 Series

46 minutes ago
 UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support I ..

UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business