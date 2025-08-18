Applications Being Invited For Provision Of Super Seeders/Pak Seeders
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Applications are invited from farmers for the provision of Super Seeders / Pak Seeders at 60% subsidy, under Punjab Chief Minister's 'Punjab Clean Air Programme.'
In this regard, farmers from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur were eligible to submit applications, said a press release issued here on Monday.
Application forms could be obtained free of cost from the local District Agriculture (Extension) offices or downloaded from the Punjab Agriculture department website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.
Terms and conditions were mentioned on the application form. To be part of this program, farmers could submit their duly filled application forms to the concerned Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) or District Director Agriculture (Extension) offices by September 15, 2025.
For further information, farmers could call the Agricultural helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Saturday, between 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
Recent Stories
From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the AI-Powered Reno14 Series
UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..
Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Fin ..
Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary
Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation
Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure
Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..
NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB
Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Swimming, boating banned in DI Khan under Section-144 amid monsoon flood risk2 minutes ago
-
APHC leader grieved over flood-hit regions losses2 minutes ago
-
CHCS team reaches Buner to provide relief goods to flood affectees2 minutes ago
-
Applications being invited for provision of Super Seeders/Pak Seeders2 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls tree plantation national responsibility2 minutes ago
-
India pursuing systematic dis-empowerment of Kashmiris since Aug 201912 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive from Sept 122 minutes ago
-
Polio cases in KP rise to 13 as new infection confirmed22 minutes ago
-
OGDCL completes Jhal Magsi development project as per PM’s instructions22 minutes ago
-
49 held for profiteering22 minutes ago
-
DC monitors anti-dengue measures22 minutes ago
-
TikToker arrested for making video in police vehicle22 minutes ago