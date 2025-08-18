Applications being invited for provision of Super Seeders/Pak Seeders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Applications are invited from farmers for the provision of Super Seeders / Pak Seeders at 60% subsidy, under Punjab Chief Minister's 'Punjab Clean Air Programme.'

In this regard, farmers from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur were eligible to submit applications, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Application forms could be obtained free of cost from the local District Agriculture (Extension) offices or downloaded from the Punjab Agriculture department website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

Terms and conditions were mentioned on the application form. To be part of this program, farmers could submit their duly filled application forms to the concerned Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) or District Director Agriculture (Extension) offices by September 15, 2025.

For further information, farmers could call the Agricultural helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Saturday, between 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.