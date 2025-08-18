Open Menu

Applications Being Invited For Provision Of Super Seeders/Pak Seeders

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Applications being invited for provision of Super Seeders/Pak Seeders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Applications are invited from farmers for the provision of Super Seeders / Pak Seeders at 60% subsidy, under Punjab Chief Minister's 'Punjab Clean Air Programme.'

In this regard, farmers from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur were eligible to submit applications, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Application forms could be obtained free of cost from the local District Agriculture (Extension) offices or downloaded from the Punjab Agriculture department website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

Terms and conditions were mentioned on the application form. To be part of this program, farmers could submit their duly filled application forms to the concerned Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) or District Director Agriculture (Extension) offices by September 15, 2025.

For further information, farmers could call the Agricultural helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Saturday, between 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Recent Stories

From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the A ..

From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the AI-Powered Reno14 Series

6 minutes ago
 UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support I ..

UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..

12 minutes ago
 Education Interface announces success of inaugural ..

Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Fin ..

27 minutes ago
 Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking A ..

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary

27 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at ..

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE

42 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore co ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation

57 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational st ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

1 hour ago
 Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost import ..

Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..

1 hour ago
 NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation ..

NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Du ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..

2 hours ago
 Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban develo ..

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan