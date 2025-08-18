Gilani calls tree plantation national responsibility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday urged the nation to regard tree plantation as both a form of Sadaqah Jariyah and a collective national responsibility.

In his message on Tree Plantation Day, Gilani said that environmental protection and a greener Pakistan could only be achieved through joint efforts, warning that climate change posed a grave threat to Pakistan and the world, demanding urgent action.

“A green and flourishing Pakistan is the guarantee of a secure future for our coming generations,” he said, adding that forests play a critical role in regulating rainfall and reducing the risk of floods.

Highlighting the environmental and aesthetic significance of trees, he described them as “guardians of ecological balance and the beauty of the planet.

”

He stressed that tree plantation must be transformed into a permanent, nationwide campaign.

The Chairman Senate urged both the government and the public to take practical measures to make Pakistan greener, including large-scale plantation drives in schools, colleges, and urban centers.

“Planting trees alone is not enough; their proper care and maintenance are equally essential,” Gilani said, calling on every citizen to contribute to tree plantation as part of the nation’s journey toward sustainable development.