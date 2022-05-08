Minister pays visit to mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Shazia Atta Marri Sunday visited the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

She visited the grave of assassinated PPP Chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. She laid wreath at the grave and also offered Fateha.

On the occasion, she was also accompanied by the Umar Gul Hengorjo, Rais Aurangzeb Marri, Nadir Marri, Ameer Chandio, Wasim Qaimkhani, Shaheen Qaimkhani and leaders and workers of PPP and others sat there for some-time.

Federal Minister also laid wreath at the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha'.

She visited the grave of also visited the grave of Former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto. She also offered fateha at the grave and laid wreath.