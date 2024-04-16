Minister Promises Uniform Cleaning Mechanism For Entire Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has expressed his determination that a uniform cleaning mechanism will be implemented in entire Punjab.
He also resolved that no shortage of financial resources will be allowed for the “Suthra Punjab” programme. Presiding over a meeting in the Civil Secretariat regarding the progress on outsourcing the “Suthra Punjab” program, he said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had directed to extend the sanitation network to remote areas. “There should not be a single village with no sanitation staff available”, he directed.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Aseya Gul and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of waste management companies across Punjab. The provincial minister while directing the CEOs for mapping all the rural areas within a fortnight figured out that updated data of the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge” may be used to introduce new sanitation standards.
He said that all waste management companies should evaluate potential contractors in each tehsil. “In the area where outsourcing is not possible, the waste management company concerned will execute the cleanliness drive," he added.
During the meeting, it was proposed that at least one sanitation worker for 1800 rural and 1200 urban dwellers should be deputed, however, the minister disagreed with the suggestion and directed that at least one sanitation worker for 1500 people in villages would be fine. Emphasizing that all the waste management companies should increase their capacity building, he pointed out that sanitation goals cannot be achieved without community mobilization. “Community committees will be formed both in villages and cities consisting of local elders who would make decisions about municipal services in their respective area”, he said.
Recent Stories
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tank police committed to safeguarding life, property: DPO3 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa Trust to set up an eye hospital in Haveli Lakha12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews wheat purchase arrangements13 minutes ago
-
3-day training program on AI in teaching practices kicks off at AIOU13 minutes ago
-
Eid Special Trains gets passengers’ overwhelming response13 minutes ago
-
IGP serious in steps of protecting people: Ziaul Hasan Lanjar22 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide23 minutes ago
-
Revamping of AIMTH to be completed by June 15: secretary health23 minutes ago
-
LDA razes several illegal constructions23 minutes ago
-
CCRI’s FAC advises proper weeds control in post-rain cotton scenario33 minutes ago
-
11 food points fined43 minutes ago
-
Students lose consciousness in Karachi school due to generator fumes52 minutes ago