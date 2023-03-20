UrduPoint.com

Minister Railways, Aviation Calls On Punjab Governor

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Minister Railways, Aviation calls on Punjab Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Sunday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the government was taking all possible steps to improve every sector, despite the difficult situation.

He said that the welfare of the people and providing maximum relief to them was the main objective of the government. Governor Punjab said that providing free flour to low income families was a good initiative by the government.

The governor said making Pakistan strong and prosperous was the responsibility of all of us, for which everyone should play a positive role.

Governor Punjab said steps taken by the federal government to provide better travel facilities to the people were commendable.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafiq said concrete steps were being taken to bring Railways and PIA on a par with the international standards and all resources were being utilised to provide better travel facilities to the people.

The federal minister said many improvements were being made in PIA, adding that along with improving the condition of the planes, the routes of the planes were also being increased.

Minister Railways and Aviation said the condition of railway stations was also being improved, and measures were being taken to make the Railway travel comfortable for the public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday All Government PIA Flour

Recent Stories

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points cle ..

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points clear

17 minutes ago
 ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance n ..

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance national industries’ global c ..

3 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

4 hours ago
 Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leade ..

Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leadership, Dubai is steadily reinf ..

4 hours ago
 Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security ..

Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security and safety record over four y ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.