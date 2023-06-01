Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain visits Pakistan Sweet Home

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday visited Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday visited Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH).

The minister was accompanied by Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr Ikram Ali Malik Bhar. On this occasion, the minister met the head of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrad Khan (Hilal Imtiaz) and the children of Sweet Home.

The cadets of Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College Suhawa were also present on the occasion.

The minister praised the high-quality system sponsoring the welfare of orphan children.

He also mingled with the children, saying that the emotions, courage and confidence of these children won their hearts and surely credit goes to Zamrad Khan.

"He deserves tribute who has undertaken this great mission and is doing this great work in a very good manner," the minister commended. The minister also announced an amount of Rs 6 crore annual fund for the PSH.