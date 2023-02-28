Minister reviews preparations for Punjab Culture Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated across province on March 14. In this regard, Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review the preparations for the festival.

The minister ordered for changing the "logo" of Punjab Culture Day and including a sketch of a woman with a man in it. Amir Mir said that the "logo" of Punjab Culture Day should be compatible with our culture with adequate representation of women.

The provincial minister also ordered to ensure representation of youth at the cultural day events. The minister said that the Culture Day celebrations would be organised at official level across the province. The culture of the desert, plains and hilly regions of Punjab would be highlighted.

All colors of language and culture of Punjab would be highlighted and the cultural events would be organised at the level of schools and colleges, he added. Competition of video documentaries, made on the culture of Punjab, would be part of the programme. He said that cultural village shows, stalls, folk dance, music and other events would be held at Alhamra Lahore.

The provincial minister welcomed a proposal to highlight the culture of Punjab during the PSL matches at the stadium.

The meeting was held at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat in which Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Zulfi and other officers participated.

Commissioners of all divisions of Punjab participated in the meeting through video-link and presented their suggestions.