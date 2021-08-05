Minister reviews sports projects under Kamyab Jawan Programme

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday received a briefing on sports projects under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Program and directed to finalize the modalities and implementation of the two projects on fast track and asked to submit the status report within a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday received a briefing on sports projects under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Program and directed to finalize the modalities and implementation of the two projects on fast track and asked to submit the status report within a month.

The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League and establishment of High-Performance Sports academy Centers will be implemented through Higher education Commission (HEC) in all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Director Sports HEC Javed Memon briefed the Minister on the roadmap for the activities outlined under the projects.

The minister was informed that under the Kamyab Jawan Sports League, sporting events on 12 different sports will be organized including Volleyball, Wrestling, weightlifting, Judo, Boxing, Badminton, Hockey, Football, etc. Competitions will be organized in 28 cities all over the country.

Team Players aged 15-25 years selected at the area levels will compete at regional and National levels.

Young players will be selected through trails all over the country and will be trained in the respective regional camps for the Provincial and National Sports League competitions. All the sports events and activities will be organized in collaboration with Pakistan Olympics Association, National Sports Federations and Public & Private Higher Education Institutions. The Talent Hunt Scheme is expected to be launched on 12th August on Youth International Day.

The establishment of academies was also discussed in detail with the Minister and it was decided that the academies shall be established in the proximity of the sports-specific talent hubs in the country.

The minister emphasized the importance of skill development of the youth and especially encouraging women to participate in sports.