Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Minister reviews treatment facilities at Said Mitha Hospital

Punjab's Caretaker Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving healthcare services during a visit to Said Mitha Hospital on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023)

During the inspection, the minister emphasized the enhancement of treatment facilities for patients at the hospital.

Dr. Javed Akram also addressed concerns regarding the hospital's parking system, assuring the public that it will be further improved to ensure smoother access for patients and visitors. He highlighted the successful operation of the PIC satellite clinic within Said Mitha Hospital, aiming to provide convenient healthcare services.

Furthermore, the Punjab government is actively working to enhance the conditions of government hospitals across the region. Dr.

Akram personally oversaw ongoing development projects within Said Mitha Hospital, ensuring their timely completion.

To gauge the quality of care and facilities, the minister directly interacted with patients at the hospital, who expressed their satisfaction with the medical services they received. He also conducted comprehensive inspections of various hospital wards, including the emergency ward, to review the medical facilities and identify areas for improvement.

Accompanying Dr. Javed Akram during this visit were Additional Secretary of the Medical education Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Hafiz Dr. Muhammad Waseem, and Deputy Director Abdul Mateen. Their presence underscored the government's dedication to providing the best possible healthcare services to the people of Punjab.

