Minister to lay foundation stone of Rs 3.40b schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed would visit Jhelum and Wazirabad on Friday to lay the foundation stone of development schemes worth Rs 3.40b schemes.

The development schemes in Jhelum would cost Rs 1.

10 billion and in Wazirabad Rs 2.30 billion, under the Punjab Cities Programme, according to a handout issued here.

Punjab Cities Programme Coordinator Muhammad Ashraf Sohna, assembly members, district and local government officers would also be present.

The minister will also talk to the media afterwards.