UrduPoint.com

Minister To Lay Foundation Stone Of Rs 3.40b Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Minister to lay foundation stone of Rs 3.40b schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed would visit Jhelum and Wazirabad on Friday to lay the foundation stone of development schemes worth Rs 3.40b schemes.

The development schemes in Jhelum would cost Rs 1.

10 billion and in Wazirabad Rs 2.30 billion, under the Punjab Cities Programme, according to a handout issued here.

Punjab Cities Programme Coordinator Muhammad Ashraf Sohna, assembly members, district and local government officers would also be present.

The minister will also talk to the media afterwards.

Related Topics

Assembly Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Visit Jhelum Wazirabad Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

44 minutes ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

59 minutes ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

1 hour ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

2 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.