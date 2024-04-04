Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy politics

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 08:42 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has emphasised the need for politicians to focus on national welfare rather than indulging in conspiracy politics.
During his address at the opening ceremony of the Provincial Stroke Management Centre at Services Institute of Medical Sciences Auditorium here on Thursday, he highlighted the critical state of affairs in Pakistan, likening it to a wartime scenario and stressing the importance of unity and dedication to public service. He denounced favoritism within the Punjab Health Department, asserting a firm stance against nepotism.
Praising the efforts of healthcare professionals in alleviating people's suffering, Salman Rafique acknowledged the costly nature of stroke treatment and applauded the launch of the Provincial Stroke Management Center project as a significant step forward.
He also revealed the accelerated progress of revamping projects in government hospitals, with an allocation of Rs 16 billion approved by the Chief Minister last week.
Secretary Emergency Services Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer, commended the department's monumental efforts in rescuing millions of people, saving billions in losses, particularly during crises like the Covid pandemic and floods.
The event saw participation from esteemed figures in the medical community, including Principal Services Institute Medical Sciences Professor Dr. Zohra Khanum, who expressed gratitude to Minister Rafique for his presence.
Professor Dr. Qasim Bashir underscored the significance of the Provincial Stroke Management Center, while other distinguished attendees, such as Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir, CEO PHIMC Dr. Ali Razzaq, and faculty members, reaffirmed their commitment to advancing healthcare in Punjab.
