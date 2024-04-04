Open Menu

Minister Urges Politicians To Prioritise National Interests Over Conspiracy Politics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy politics

Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has emphasised the need for politicians to focus on national welfare rather than indulging in conspiracy politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has emphasised the need for politicians to focus on national welfare rather than indulging in conspiracy politics.

During his address at the opening ceremony of the Provincial Stroke Management Centre at Services Institute of Medical Sciences Auditorium here on Thursday, he highlighted the critical state of affairs in Pakistan, likening it to a wartime scenario and stressing the importance of unity and dedication to public service. He denounced favoritism within the Punjab Health Department, asserting a firm stance against nepotism.

Praising the efforts of healthcare professionals in alleviating people's suffering, Salman Rafique acknowledged the costly nature of stroke treatment and applauded the launch of the Provincial Stroke Management Center project as a significant step forward.

He also revealed the accelerated progress of revamping projects in government hospitals, with an allocation of Rs 16 billion approved by the Chief Minister last week.

Secretary Emergency Services Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer, commended the department's monumental efforts in rescuing millions of people, saving billions in losses, particularly during crises like the Covid pandemic and floods.

The event saw participation from esteemed figures in the medical community, including Principal Services Institute Medical Sciences Professor Dr. Zohra Khanum, who expressed gratitude to Minister Rafique for his presence.

Professor Dr. Qasim Bashir underscored the significance of the Provincial Stroke Management Center, while other distinguished attendees, such as Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir, CEO PHIMC Dr. Ali Razzaq, and faculty members, reaffirmed their commitment to advancing healthcare in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Progress Event From Government Unity Foods Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

18 minutes ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

9 minutes ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

9 minutes ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthca ..

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir outline ..

9 minutes ago
 Man gets 10 years imprisonment in drugs case

Man gets 10 years imprisonment in drugs case

21 minutes ago
Tight security to be arranged for last Friday of R ..

Tight security to be arranged for last Friday of Ramazan: CPO

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $13 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.379 billion

21 minutes ago
 CM meets World Bank country director

CM meets World Bank country director

21 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines

Stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines

21 minutes ago
 Kuwait, under new emir, votes yet again

Kuwait, under new emir, votes yet again

2 hours ago
 Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play scores

Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play scores

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan