Minister urges PTI to avoid spreading negative agenda among masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and special initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday urged the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to avoid spreading negative agenda among the youth.

"Imran Khan is creating rift among the society through his public speeches," he said while talking to a private news channel.

PTI leaders and supporters were launching negative campaign among expatriates, he said, adding that PTI had made all out efforts to sabotage International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

The minister said that PTI was preventing the masses to contribute funds for relief and rehabilitation works.

Commenting on the prime minister's recent visit to foreign countries, he said all developed nations were standing with Pakistan in these testing times.

The federal minister said all the countries had expressed full confidence in the leadership of Pakistan.

