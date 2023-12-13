Minister visits CMH to inquire about injured soldiers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Information Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel visited CMH on Wednesday to inquire about the brave soldiers injured in the terrorist incident in DI Khan.

Lauding the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces, he said that the prayers of the entire nation are with the security forces, and the entire nation prays for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers.

He expressed that the entire nation is proud of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.