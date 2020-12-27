UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Sahulat Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Minister visits Sahulat bazaar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq Sunday visited the Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium here on Sunday.

He inspected fruit and vegetables stalls besides checking prices and quality of essential items, including flour and sugar.

The minister said that the government was making hectic efforts to provide the maximum financial relief to people.

The minister directed the officials concerned that essential commodities should be available to consumers at government rates.

Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, Coordinator PP-36 Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, PTI local leaders Malik Asif Faisal Boxer, Salman Tahir and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

