Ministers lay foundation stone of roads construction project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Jam Ikram-Ullah Dharijo laid foundation stone of construction of 17 Roads Project in SITE area here on Sunday.

The SITE Association Patron in Chief Zubair Motiwala, MNA Qadir Mandikhel, MPA Liaqat Askani, MD KW&SB Assadullah Khan and others were also present, said a statement.

Addressing the ceremony, Nasir Shah said that foundation of an important project has been laid and added that long-standing demand of Industrialists has fulfilled today.

He termed the infrastructure development as vital for promotion of Industries and added that 17 roads project having a length of 25 kilometers and two drains will be completed at a PC-I cost of Rs 1037.73 million. The Minister assured that all issues of industrial areas will be resolved on priority basis.

He offered sub-soil water licences to Industrialists and said that the Sindh government was ready to issue as many licenses as required by the industrialists so that issue of water supply to Industries resolved.

Addressing the ceremony, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that he was grateful to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for allocating Rs 1 billion for the improvement of infrastructure in industrial zones in view of the problems of industrialists and expressed confidence that these projects would be completed in the current financial year.

Earlier, Patron in Chief SITE Association Zubair Motiwala the Industrialists, common men and labourer would get benefit from these projects and added that a committee is constituted to monitor the development projects in the area.

He said that one had already been completed , while today foundation stone of 17 Roads has been laid.