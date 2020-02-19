Ministry of Human Rights forms caring committees to facilitate orphan children

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has constituted caring committees to facilitate orphan children of poor background mostly hailing from the slum areas of the Federal Capital.

The caring committees were launched under the Child Protection Center of the Federal Capital for orphans and destitute children, Secretary Human Rights Muhammad Hassan Mangi told APP on Wednesday.

He said the purpose of the committees comprising philanthropists, human rights activists and ministry officials, was to provide better care and education facility for street children.

The secretary said the government had allocated special budget for providing special facilities to the children at Child Protection Center in H-9.

Around 80 children were being imparted education along with transport, medical facility and quality meal at the centre.

He said the government was diligently pursuing the agenda of child welfare through effective legislation and review of the existing parameters at the federal and provincial levels.

Secretary Mangi said Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari was very keen about the education of poor orphans as she herself visited many schools to get first hand knowledge about the facilities being provided to them.