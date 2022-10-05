UrduPoint.com

Minor Dies After Falling From Train

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Minor dies after falling from train

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A nine-month girl died after falling from a train in Sindh, a private news channel reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Lakha Road railway station in Naushahro Feroze district.

 The dead body was found when the train stopped at Lakha Road station.

According to railway police, a woman kept the baby girl in a swing made of cloth near the window. The parents of the deceased girl were traveling from Nawabshah to Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Faisalabad Police Road Died Nawabshah Women From

Recent Stories

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

13 minutes ago
 Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position A ..

Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position Amid Western Onslaught - Ex-Pen ..

13 minutes ago
 Conference on varsities role in national developme ..

Conference on varsities role in national development held

13 minutes ago
 Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nai ..

Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Pos ..

13 minutes ago
 EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Ove ..

EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Over Response to Riots After Amin ..

13 minutes ago
 Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.