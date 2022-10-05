Minor dies after falling from train

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A nine-month girl died after falling from a train in Sindh, a private news channel reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Lakha Road railway station in Naushahro Feroze district.

The dead body was found when the train stopped at Lakha Road station.

According to railway police, a woman kept the baby girl in a swing made of cloth near the window. The parents of the deceased girl were traveling from Nawabshah to Faisalabad.