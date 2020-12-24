UrduPoint.com
Minorities Enjoy Equal Rights In Pakistan; Says Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Shah on Thursday said that the white portion in Pakistani flag symbolizes the nation's religious minority communities who are enjoying equal rights in the country.

Speaking here at ceremony in Youngson Abad, the minister said that minorities are completely safe in the country and provision of equal rights to them is part of our faith. He also distributed gifts among the people in connection with Christmas and assured to resolve the problems of the minorities' community on priority basis.

The minister said that villages of NA-118 would be provided sui gas and more facilities to be ensured for the people of Nankana Sahib.

He said that minorities are facing discriminatory attitude in India and even its farmers are facing problems due to non-serious approach of the government towards poor.

The minister, later talking to journalists, said that COVID-19 is increasing in the country and precautionary measures should be adopted to get rid of this pandemic.

About opposition's movement against the government, Ijaz Shah said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had completely failed especially after gathering in Lahore as people did not come out on its call.

He said that PML-N extended the deadline of resignation and the government had no threat through such tactics.

