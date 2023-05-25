UrduPoint.com

Minorities Held Rally To Show Solidarity With Pak Army

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 04:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Minorities living in Balochistan under the leadership of Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George here on Thursday took out a rally in support of the country's armed forces with the slogan "Our identity is strong Pakistan".

The rally which started from Airport Road reached at Sarina Chowk after marching through different roads.

A large number of minorities belonging to Christians, Hindus, Parsis and Sikhs participated in the rally. The participants of the rally showered flowers on the Pakistan Army personnel posted at the military check post and offered flowers to them.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs, Khalil George said that the Pakistan Army was the asset and pride of the nation and the soldiers who were responsible for protecting the borders were our national heroes.

He said that attacking the national installations to get political objectives could not be in the best interest of the country and the nation in any way.

He said that whether there was a flood or an earthquake, the Pakistan Army was always ready to protect and help the people saying that those who were criticizing the Pakistan Army were the enemies of the country and added that the purpose of organizing the rally by the minorities living in Balochistan was to express solidarity with the soldiers of the Pakistan Army and to ensure them the minorities' full support in any difficult time.

He said that the green flag of Pakistan has always been aloft and would continue to be aloft in the future.

Khalil George said that we wanted to tell them that the martyrs were our national heroes and their insult could not be tolerated under any circumstances. Our forefathers got Pakistan by giving their lives and today, we will protect and defend the country till last drop of our blood, he expressed.

George said that May 25 Martyrs Day would be celebrated by the minorities in Balochistan by organizing special prayers in the minority places of worship for the country and candles would be lit in the evening in memory of the martyrs.

More Stories From Pakistan

