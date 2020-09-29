Minorities Welfare, Government's Top Priority: CM Aide
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:49 PM
MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada, has said that welfare of minorities and protecting their rights was among top priorities of the government.
He was addressing a ceremony in Saidu Sharif, Swat here on Tuesday.
The minister said that minorities were given equal rights as enshrined in the constitution and efforts were being made to address their issues on priority.
He announced Rs. one million for crematorium, Rs 1.5 million for Church and Rs. 50 million for various community projects adding Chief Minister had approved a graveyard for Christian Community.
The ceremony among others was attended by Chairam District Development Advisory Committee, Fazal Hakeem Khan and large number of Hinudus, Sikhs and Christians.