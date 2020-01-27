Mir Ziaullah Longove directs PDMA, DCs to remain alert for coping rain, snowfall incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and respective deputy commissioners (DCs) to remain high alert to cope any challenging situation due to expected rain and snowfall in province.

He issued this directives keeping in view the prediction of more rains and snowfall by the Meteorological Department, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Mir Ziaullah said in this context, availability of heavy machinery at main National Highways would be ensured for clearance of roads during snowfall. The necessary goods including blankets, sweaters, shoes would be dispatched in respective areas of province, aiming to provide relief to people.

He said provincial government was taking all possible measures to facilitate common people in rain and snowfall in various areas.