UrduPoint.com

Mirpur Police Arrest 4 Outlaws Involved In Dadayal Dacoity Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Mirpur Police arrest 4 outlaws involved in Dadayal dacoity incident

Mirpur Police on Thursday claimed to have busted four members of an inter-provincial gang of dacoits, who were reportedly involved in looting of a jeweller in Dadayal town

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) : Mirpur Police on Thursday claimed to have busted four members of an inter-provincial gang of dacoits, who were reportedly involved in looting of a jeweller in Dadayal town.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur Irfan Saleem told a press conference that the police recovered gold ornaments of 55 tolas, Rs 190,000 in cash, two stolen motorbikes and three mobile telephones from the arrested accused.

He said the four dacoits looted gold ornaments (55 tolas) and Rs 1.8 million in cash from jeweller Majid Mahmood, a resident of Chatro village of Dadyal, at gun point on August 11 morning.

SSP Irfan said the entire Mirpur district police were put on alert. A special police party led by DSP Chaudhry Ansar Ali and SHO Adnan Sabir made hectic efforts to nab the accused and succeeded in recovering the two bikes used by the criminals in the dacoity, from Mohallah Tikki of Chatro village situated in the periphery of Mangla Dam.

He said the police team used the latest scientific methods and first arrested three bandits identified as Shehzad of Mardan, and Aaqib Khan and Muhammd Zubair of Dina, Jhelum. and later their fourth accomplice Mahboob of Chatro village, who was their local facilitator.

The SSP said the police were after the two other absconding bandits Hassan Bilil of Dina and Zaafiaan of Chatro village and the rest of the looted money would be recovered from them.

SSP Irfan maintained that Mirpur district was overall a peaceful region. "Most of the outlaws arrested belong to various provinces of Pakistan, who used to come under the garb of employment in Mirpur district," he claimed.

He advised the employers as well as the owners of residential and commercial buildings in the district to immediately get their tenants registered with the nearest police station.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station Mobile Dam Alert Mardan Jhelum Mirpur Dina Money August Criminals Gold From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Two die, four Injured in rain related incidents

Two die, four Injured in rain related incidents

2 minutes ago
 Switzerland to Tap Into Strategic Oil Reserves Due ..

Switzerland to Tap Into Strategic Oil Reserves Due to Hampered Deliveries - Gov' ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany Faces Rising Child Poverty Due to Inflatio ..

Germany Faces Rising Child Poverty Due to Inflation - Family Affairs Minister

2 minutes ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v India 1st ODI score

Cricket: Zimbabwe v India 1st ODI score

2 minutes ago
 New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve pe ..

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve performance, Senate told

47 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.