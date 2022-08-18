Mirpur Police arrest 4 outlaws involved in Dadayal dacoity incident

Mirpur Police on Thursday claimed to have busted four members of an inter-provincial gang of dacoits, who were reportedly involved in looting of a jeweller in Dadayal town

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) : Mirpur Police on Thursday claimed to have busted four members of an inter-provincial gang of dacoits, who were reportedly involved in looting of a jeweller in Dadayal town.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur Irfan Saleem told a press conference that the police recovered gold ornaments of 55 tolas, Rs 190,000 in cash, two stolen motorbikes and three mobile telephones from the arrested accused.

He said the four dacoits looted gold ornaments (55 tolas) and Rs 1.8 million in cash from jeweller Majid Mahmood, a resident of Chatro village of Dadyal, at gun point on August 11 morning.

SSP Irfan said the entire Mirpur district police were put on alert. A special police party led by DSP Chaudhry Ansar Ali and SHO Adnan Sabir made hectic efforts to nab the accused and succeeded in recovering the two bikes used by the criminals in the dacoity, from Mohallah Tikki of Chatro village situated in the periphery of Mangla Dam.

He said the police team used the latest scientific methods and first arrested three bandits identified as Shehzad of Mardan, and Aaqib Khan and Muhammd Zubair of Dina, Jhelum. and later their fourth accomplice Mahboob of Chatro village, who was their local facilitator.

The SSP said the police were after the two other absconding bandits Hassan Bilil of Dina and Zaafiaan of Chatro village and the rest of the looted money would be recovered from them.

SSP Irfan maintained that Mirpur district was overall a peaceful region. "Most of the outlaws arrested belong to various provinces of Pakistan, who used to come under the garb of employment in Mirpur district," he claimed.

He advised the employers as well as the owners of residential and commercial buildings in the district to immediately get their tenants registered with the nearest police station.