Mirpurkhas police conducts raids against gutka dealers

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Station House Officer (SHO) Satellite Town Vijay Kumar on Wednesday on the special instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adil Memon, along with the special team carried out raids against the Gutka selling elements in the limits of Kak Bangla village.

According to the police, during an operation three dealers namely Muhammad Rizwan son of Muhammad Siddique Bhatti, Muhammad Mohsin son of Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Gulzar son of Muhammad Akhtar residents of Karachi were arrested while Naeem alias Neema managed to escape.

During the operation 70 bags of Mainpuri guttka and Mazda No. 6118 were recovered from the dealers' possession.

Case has been registered and further investigation was in progress.

