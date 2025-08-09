Mirwaiz Demands Accountability After Seizure Of Rotten Meat In IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has voiced profound shock and distress over the seizure of more than 3,500 kilograms of decayed, unlabelled, and potentially illegal meat from multiple areas in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), suggesting possible complicity of the authorities in the matter.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the large-scale malpractice. He questioned how such a massive operation was allowed to go on and unchecked for so long and raised serious doubts about the role of regulatory authorities in IIOJK.
“Where was the administration all this time? How could this go unnoticed? We do not know for how long this has been going on, but its scale and extent suggest a deep and disturbing failure of oversight”, he said, emphasizing that the incident has deeply shaken the trust of people.
Mirwaiz described the act of feeding people haram or harmful food as a grave injustice a betrayal of public trust, a violation of divine commandments, societal values, and the law. He demanded that those responsible be held fully accountable and punished strictly and promptly under the law.
He further raised concerns about the actual nature of the seized meat, with doubts over whether it was even sourced from permissible animals under religious guidelines. “These are not merely health violations; they are violations of our religious boundaries and our shared values as a society,” he added.
Mirwaiz also commended the vigilance and courage of citizens who helped expose the scandal, thanking them for their crucial role in bringing this crime to light.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium
Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic cons ..
UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..
Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues
Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday
Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector
Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirwaiz demands accountability after seizure of rotten meat in IIOJK29 seconds ago
-
CM KP directs DCs to enhance public service delivery10 hours ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Israeli cabinet’s approval of Gaza occupation10 hours ago
-
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal highlights govt focus on ..10 hours ago
-
Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues10 hours ago
-
Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday10 hours ago
-
Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector10 hours ago
-
Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO10 hours ago
-
Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing10 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celebrate independence10 hours ago
-
CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extreme weather10 hours ago
-
Investment accord between GPA & Chinese Company essential for economic future: Kakar10 hours ago