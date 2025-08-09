Mirwaiz demands accountability after seizure of rotten meat in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has voiced profound shock and distress over the seizure of more than 3,500 kilograms of decayed, unlabelled, and potentially illegal meat from multiple areas in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), suggesting possible complicity of the authorities in the matter.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the large-scale malpractice. He questioned how such a massive operation was allowed to go on and unchecked for so long and raised serious doubts about the role of regulatory authorities in IIOJK.

“Where was the administration all this time? How could this go unnoticed? We do not know for how long this has been going on, but its scale and extent suggest a deep and disturbing failure of oversight”, he said, emphasizing that the incident has deeply shaken the trust of people.

Mirwaiz described the act of feeding people haram or harmful food as a grave injustice a betrayal of public trust, a violation of divine commandments, societal values, and the law. He demanded that those responsible be held fully accountable and punished strictly and promptly under the law.

He further raised concerns about the actual nature of the seized meat, with doubts over whether it was even sourced from permissible animals under religious guidelines. “These are not merely health violations; they are violations of our religious boundaries and our shared values as a society,” he added.

Mirwaiz also commended the vigilance and courage of citizens who helped expose the scandal, thanking them for their crucial role in bringing this crime to light.