- Home
- Pakistan
- Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls for collective efforts in supporting weather-affected communities
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls For Collective Efforts In Supporting Weather-affected Communities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) , Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday urged collective efforts in relief and support for the communities enduring the brunt of the inclement weather, expressing profound solidarity with them.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivered a heartfelt sermon at the shrine of Khawaja Naqshband Bukhari (RA) in Srinagar on the occasion of “Khwaja Digar,” drawing a large and eager gathering of
devotees.
In a spiritually charged atmosphere, he prayed for relief from the relentless rains and protection for those affected by the ongoing hardships.
Mirwaiz also drew inspiration from Hazrat Khawaja Naqshband’ s legacy of unwavering faith and selfless service to humanity, reminding the attendees that true spiritual strength lies in turning to Allah with sincerity and helping those in need during times of trial.
He further cautioned that the increasing frequency of floods, landslides, and cloudbursts is being exacerbated by reckless human interference with nature.
He highlighted the dangers posed by unregulated construction, the rapid expansion of hotels and resorts in fragile areas, deforestation, and the carving of roads through the mountains. Mirwaiz emphasized that such practices are destabilizing the environment and directly endangering lives.
He said it is the responsibility of both the authorities and the people to act with foresight, protect the fragile Himalayan ecology, and adopt sustainable practices. Only by respecting nature’s balance and exercising restraint can we safeguard our communities and future generations.
He called upon the faithful to remain steadfast in prayer, compassion, unity, and environmental responsibility, emphasizing that adversity is best met with communal resilience, faith, and conscious care for the world that Allah has entrusted us with.
On this occasion, Mirwaiz also paid homage and offered Fatiha at the Mazar-e-Shuhadaa Naqshband Sahib for the martyrs of 13 July 1931, recalling their sacrifices and affirming that their legacy continues to inspire the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
NAPA to suspends classes and performances
JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ..
Rains wreak havoc in Hyderabad, affect low-lying areas
NAG attracts 500 visitors daily, Quaid’s Mazar records 2 mln visitors annually
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls for collective efforts in supporting weather-affected communities1 minute ago
-
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss of life by floods in ..10 hours ago
-
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"10 hours ago
-
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high alert as River Chena ..10 hours ago
-
JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ‘establishment’ ..11 hours ago
-
Rains wreak havoc in Hyderabad, affect low-lying areas10 hours ago
-
NAG attracts 500 visitors daily, Quaid’s Mazar records 2 mln visitors annually10 hours ago
-
DC reviews issues of Autobahn road phase-III & IV, orders removal of encroachments, utility shifts10 hours ago
-
NADRA Male Center started double shift work in Chaman for public convenience10 hours ago
-
CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory role11 hours ago
-
High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified11 hours ago
-
Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency11 hours ago