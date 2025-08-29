Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls for collective efforts in supporting weather-affected communities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) , Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday urged collective efforts in relief and support for the communities enduring the brunt of the inclement weather, expressing profound solidarity with them.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivered a heartfelt sermon at the shrine of Khawaja Naqshband Bukhari (RA) in Srinagar on the occasion of “Khwaja Digar,” drawing a large and eager gathering of

devotees.

In a spiritually charged atmosphere, he prayed for relief from the relentless rains and protection for those affected by the ongoing hardships.

Mirwaiz also drew inspiration from Hazrat Khawaja Naqshband’ s legacy of unwavering faith and selfless service to humanity, reminding the attendees that true spiritual strength lies in turning to Allah with sincerity and helping those in need during times of trial.

He further cautioned that the increasing frequency of floods, landslides, and cloudbursts is being exacerbated by reckless human interference with nature.

He highlighted the dangers posed by unregulated construction, the rapid expansion of hotels and resorts in fragile areas, deforestation, and the carving of roads through the mountains. Mirwaiz emphasized that such practices are destabilizing the environment and directly endangering lives.

He said it is the responsibility of both the authorities and the people to act with foresight, protect the fragile Himalayan ecology, and adopt sustainable practices. Only by respecting nature’s balance and exercising restraint can we safeguard our communities and future generations.

He called upon the faithful to remain steadfast in prayer, compassion, unity, and environmental responsibility, emphasizing that adversity is best met with communal resilience, faith, and conscious care for the world that Allah has entrusted us with.

On this occasion, Mirwaiz also paid homage and offered Fatiha at the Mazar-e-Shuhadaa Naqshband Sahib for the martyrs of 13 July 1931, recalling their sacrifices and affirming that their legacy continues to inspire the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.