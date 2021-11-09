MLCs being provided to citizens through khidmat counters set up in 11 hospitals

Rawalpindi District Police was providing medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens through khidmat counters set up in 11 government hospitals of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police was providing medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens through khidmat counters set up in 11 government hospitals of the district.

Special Khidmat counters were set up at 11 government hospitals of Rawalpindi district including Gujar Khan, Bagga Sheikhan, Chontra, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Murree, three Allied hospitals of Rawalpindi City and Taxila to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations to obtain MLCs.

According to the data shared by police on Tuesday, over 10,674 people had obtained MLCs from police khidmat counters without going to the police stations this year.

Total 19 MLCs were issued from police Khidmat Counters on Tuesday, he said adding, Gujar Khan hospital Khidmat Counter had issued 1372, Bagga Sheikhan 298, Chontra four, Kalar Syedan 263, Kahuta 234, Kotli Sattian 19, Murree 131, Benazir Bhutto Hospital 5419, District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi 518, Holy Family Hospital 536 and Taxila 1880 during this year.

City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi said citizens should take advantage of Khidmat Counters set up in the government hospitals and obtained MLCs easily from the khidmat counters.