UrduPoint.com

MLCs Being Provided To Citizens Through Khidmat Counters Set Up In 11 Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:34 PM

MLCs being provided to citizens through khidmat counters set up in 11 hospitals

Rawalpindi District Police was providing medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens through khidmat counters set up in 11 government hospitals of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police was providing medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens through khidmat counters set up in 11 government hospitals of the district.

Special Khidmat counters were set up at 11 government hospitals of Rawalpindi district including Gujar Khan, Bagga Sheikhan, Chontra, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Murree, three Allied hospitals of Rawalpindi City and Taxila to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations to obtain MLCs.

According to the data shared by police on Tuesday, over 10,674 people had obtained MLCs from police khidmat counters without going to the police stations this year.

Total 19 MLCs were issued from police Khidmat Counters on Tuesday, he said adding, Gujar Khan hospital Khidmat Counter had issued 1372, Bagga Sheikhan 298, Chontra four, Kalar Syedan 263, Kahuta 234, Kotli Sattian 19, Murree 131, Benazir Bhutto Hospital 5419, District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi 518, Holy Family Hospital 536 and Taxila 1880 during this year.

City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi said citizens should take advantage of Khidmat Counters set up in the government hospitals and obtained MLCs easily from the khidmat counters.

Related Topics

Police Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Family From Government

Recent Stories

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pak ..

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Careem appoints the new marketing director in Paki ..

Careem appoints the new marketing director in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi registers seven new corona cases; posit ..

Rawalpindi registers seven new corona cases; positivity rate drops to 0.42 per c ..

3 minutes ago
 EU to Impose More Sanctions Against Minsk Soon - C ..

EU to Impose More Sanctions Against Minsk Soon - Commission

3 minutes ago
 Inspections of healthcare establishments of ICT co ..

Inspections of healthcare establishments of ICT continue

3 minutes ago
 FC organizes "one day with Pakistan Armed Forces" ..

FC organizes "one day with Pakistan Armed Forces" for students

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.