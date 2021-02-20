MNA Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi marries 14-year old Chitrali girl

(@fidahassanain)

The police say the matter of Maulana Ayub’s Nikah with 14-year old girl is under investigation as it was solemnized out of district Chitral.

CHITRAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi married a 14-year old Chitrali girl, the sources said on Saturday.

MNA Ayubi who was elected to National Assembly from constituency NA-263 (Kila Abdullah) as a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).

The police said that they were investigating the matter on plea of an NGO working for the welfare of the women in Chitral.

The police confirmed that it received application from the NGO against sitting MNA Maualana Ayubi.

“We have started investigation into this case,” additional SHO Rehmat Ali said while confirming application against the JUI-Leader

The girl family belongs to Daroosh area of Chitral and was currently out of the district. According to the school record, the girl was born in Sept 2006 and was only 14-year old.

The law does not allow marriage with the girls below 16 years of age, and if the parents showed consent for under-age girls’ marriages they would also be punished under the law.

Tahafuz-e-Haqooq-e-Chitral Chairman Pir Mukhtar Nabi said that they were consulting lawyers on this matter and announced to file writ petition before the court of competent jurisdiction against the MNA. Lower Chitral DPO Sonia Shimroz Khan said that the father of the girl had agreed in writing that he would not do that and would ask the local police before “proper marriage ceremony”.

According to the police, Nikah of the girl was solemnized out of Chitral and the matter was still under investigation.

Maulana Ayubi was contacted but he was not available for contacts.