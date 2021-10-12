MNA Pervaiz Malik laid to rest

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Lahore President and Member National Assembly (MNA) Pervaiz Malik was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Lahore President and Member National Assembly (MNA) Pervaiz Malik was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard on Tuesday.

Earlier, the funeral prayers were attended by the party leadership, members of judiciary, administration, civil society, and party workers.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Supreme Court judge Umar Ata Bandial, former governor Punjab Latif Khosa, Khwaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanveer, Ahsan Iqbal and others attended the funeral prayers.

Pervaiz Malik passed away on Monday.