UrduPoint.com

MNA Pervaiz Malik Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:03 PM

MNA Pervaiz Malik laid to rest

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Lahore President and Member National Assembly (MNA) Pervaiz Malik was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Lahore President and Member National Assembly (MNA) Pervaiz Malik was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard on Tuesday.

Earlier, the funeral prayers were attended by the party leadership, members of judiciary, administration, civil society, and party workers.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Supreme Court judge Umar Ata Bandial, former governor Punjab Latif Khosa, Khwaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanveer, Ahsan Iqbal and others attended the funeral prayers.

Pervaiz Malik passed away on Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Chief Justice National Assembly Supreme Court Lahore High Court Governor Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Civil Society Rana SanaUllah Muslim

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new media visual ide ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new media visual identity for 2021

10 minutes ago
 Police, Islamabad, Army victorious in National Bas ..

Police, Islamabad, Army victorious in National Baseball C'ship

5 minutes ago
 SHIPCO and GE mark ‘first fire’ of second gas ..

SHIPCO and GE mark ‘first fire’ of second gas turbine at Hamriyah IPP in Sha ..

10 minutes ago
 Austria's media corruption scandal: What we know

Austria's media corruption scandal: What we know

5 minutes ago
 HCSTSI calls for resolving longstanding traffic ja ..

HCSTSI calls for resolving longstanding traffic jam issue

5 minutes ago
 ADC reviews arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ( ..

ADC reviews arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.